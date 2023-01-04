Gladys E. Colon, 74, of McGaheysville, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg. Ms. Colon was born January 8, 1948, in Manati, Puerto Rico, and was the daughter of the late Paula Perez Medina and Ramon Crespo Camacho. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, and three sisters.
Gladys worked as a State Health Department Community Interpreter in the 1970's in Pennsylvania. She went to work as a Hostess with Hampton Inn in Lancaster where she retired. She loved to sing, travel and enjoyed talking to those who crossed her path in her life journey. Mother as many knew her, moved to Virginia in 2015, to be close to her daughter who later became her full-time caregiver.
She is survived by four children, Lourdes E. Rhodes and husband, Blake, Evelyn Colon, Carlos Colon and wife, Gloria, and Edwardo Colon and wife, Michelle: four grandchildren, Carlos, Reymito, Isabel, and Nicholas, as well as two great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be conducted at 10 a.m., Friday, January 6, 2023, at Linville Cemetery, with Pastor Magdiel Gonzalez officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday evening at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
