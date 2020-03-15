Gladys C. Mohler, 92, formerly of Mountville, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Masonic Village in Elizabethtown. Born in Manor Township, she was the daughter of the late Elam H. and Anna Mae (Witmer) Charles. Gladys was the beloved wife of the late Kenneth Lee Mohler, and together they shared 65 years of marriage at the time of his passing in March, 2011. Also preceding her in death was her only son, Keith Mohler, who passed in 2014.
Gladys was raised on the family farm in Manor Township. After graduating from Penn Manor High School in 1943, she received an associate's degree in business administration from Lancaster Business College. Gladys was a Sales Rep for Avon Products for 19 years, and a district sales manager in Lancaster and York County for 9 years. She also worked as an office manager for a York based air charter service at the Lancaster Airport, and as a secretary to the Executive Secretary for the Quiet Birdmen - an exclusive International secret society of pilots with the Executive Office based at the Lancaster Airport. Gladys also worked for Swatski Real Estate, Soothing Touch Day Spa and Four Seasons Sunrooms as a receptionist/secretary.
She was a member of Millersville United Methodist Church in Millersville, formerly Grace United Methodist, since 1939, and was a member of the church choir there for 73 years. Gladys claimed that she sang in public since the age of five. She was guest soloist at many churches in Lancaster and Berks County, and she sang for weddings, musicals at the Fulton Theatre and was a member of a ladies trio "Singing Sisters" for 60 years.
Gladys is survived by many close friends and acquaintances, some distant cousins, and her dear friend who was like a daughter to her, Laura Roberts, of Columbia. Gladys was described by those who knew her as a special lady, someone who made you feel like you were the most important person in the room, and who was always quick with a laugh.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service and Celebration of Gladys' life which will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday March 19th, at Millersville Community UMC – Grace Campus, 163 West Frederick Street, Millersville, PA 17551. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gladys' memory may be offered to Millersville Community UMC at the above address, or to the Masonic Village Benevolent Fund, 1 Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. For online condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
