Gladys Boyer Moore, 88, of Columbia passed away on December 9th, 2021. She was born in Union Deposit to the late Enos, Sr. and Mary Lehn Boyer. Gladys was a graduate of Hershey High School with the Class of 1951. From 1988 – 1999, she worked as a teacher’s aide at St. John’s Lutheran Day Care. Gladys was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother, and sister who adored her family and treasured spending time with them. She was a faithful member of Trinity Reformed United Church of Christ in Mountville.
Gladys leaves behind her children, John, husband of Rosemary Moore of Georgetown, DE, Mark, husband of Corie Moore of Harrisburg, Donna Moore, wife of Jere Hedricks of Columbia, Mary Moore of Columbia; nine grandchildren, Dustin, husband of Kelley Zipp, Brad Moore, Charity, wife of Jeff Norton, Christy, Charissa, Chaeli Moore, Kaitlin and Andrew Fischer, Zachary Jones; one great grandson and one great great granddaughter, Austin Zipp and Amaya Zipp; two siblings, Enos Boyer of Hershey, Shirley, wife of Richard Conrad of Hummelstown. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald L. Moore in 2012 and four siblings, Mary Huber, Sarah Stegall, Kathryn Whitehaus, and Harold Boyer.
Services for Gladys will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 15th, 2021 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. She will be laid to rest with her late husband at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Trinity Reformed U.C.C., 450 W. Main St., Mountville, PA 17554. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville