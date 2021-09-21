It is both with deep sorrow and great joy to share with you the news of the home going of our dear mother, Gladys "Betsy Ross" Rittenhouse on September 18, 2021.
For Betsy's family it is an inestimable loss-already we miss her beyond words. But for Betsy, it's "Glory!" And finally-after a lifetime of serving her Lord-Betsy is experiencing the sheer joy of meeting Him face to face.
Betsy was a member of Grace Baptist Church and taught children's Sunday School for many years. Her Church family played an extremely important role in her life and we want to thank them for their love and support. Betsy had a generous heart toward missions.
Betsy is survived by three sons; Henry (Vicki), Ike (Carol), and Jon (Kelly) Rittenhouse, two daughters; Sherry (Tom) Brown and Kim (William) White, 19 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Henry F. Rittenhouse, a son, Guy and 13 siblings.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Grace Baptist Church Missions Fund, 1899 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17603.