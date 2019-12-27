Giuseppina "Pina" Tarallo, 86 of Ephrata, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019. She was the wife of the late Ciro Tarallo, who passed away in 2005. Born in Naples, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Enrico and Rafaella Ascione.
Pina had been a long-time chef at the Villa Nova Restaurant on Harrisburg Pike. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church.
Her garden at her former home on Split Rock Road in Lancaster was a big part of her life and she tended it with non-stop care. Entertaining at her home was a great enjoyment for her and she was a great cook, with her specialties being her meatballs and pasta e fagioli soup.
Pina is survived by her children: Paul of Ephrata, Cindy of S. Orange, NJ, Assunta Tarallo fiancé of Josh Ecenrode of Ephrata, Patricia of Denver, PA, Silvana married to John Smith of Pineville, LA, Claudio domestic partner of Cody Chan of Rock Hill, NY, and Enrico married to Reigen Miller of Brooklyn, NY, and by her four grandchildren: Claudio, Mia, Marco, and Massimo.
Friends will be received on Monday, December 30, 2019 from 6-8PM at the Charles F. Snyder Jr Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA. Friends may call again on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 119 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA from 9:30-10AM, with the Mass to follow at 10AM. Interment in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the following, in the name of Giuseppina Tarallo: Maple Farms Nursing Center, Hospice & Community Care, or the Alzheimer's Association: Greater Pennsylvania Chapter – Lancaster Office. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
