Giuseppe Procopio, 91, formerly of Ephrata, PA, passed away at Hamilton Arms Center in Lancaster, PA on Saturday, April 18, 2020.
He was the loving husband of the late Marianna Fiorentino Procopio, who passed away October 24, 2008.
Giuseppe was born on November 26, 1928 in Gasperina, Italy, son of the late Giuseppe and Marianna Paparo Procopio. He was a longtime resident of Ephrata and was self-employed.
He is survived by four children: Francesco Procopio, Marianna Gray, Gregorio Procopio, and Rosina Billas; 14 grandchildren, including his late grandson Kevin Gray; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and one sister, Maria Procopio.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family and are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
