Giuseppe Mazzola, 83, of Lancaster, passed away at his residence with his loving family by his side on Friday, February 14, 2020. He was born in Carini, Sicily. He was the son of the late Giuseppe and Rosa (Russo) Mazzola.
Giuseppe was the former owner of Nino's Pizza Shop in Lititz, and was known as "little Joe." He was an avid soccer fan of Inter Milan. He loved spending time with his family and was a hard worker. He had a passion for dressing in his best suit and tie, and styling his hair to perfection. His all-time favorite word was "mascarato" (jokester).
Giuseppe is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Vita (Spatafora) Mazzola; daughter Rosella Caruso wife of Ignazio, son, Sandro Mazzola companion of Jessica Wire, both of Lancaster; sisters: Rosa Mazzola and Giuseppa Fiore; five grandchildren: Francesco, Sara, Vita, Rosalia, and Giuseppe; and seven great-grandchildren: Cristian, Adriano, Kieran, Alessandra, Jasper, Parker, and Marina.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a viewing that will take place on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 10:30 AM to 12:00 noon at St. John Neuman Catholic Church, 601 E. Delp Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:00 noon with The Rev. Steven Arena as Celebrant. Entombment will take place at Conestoga Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Alzheimer's Association Greater PA Chapter, Lancaster Office, 706 Rothsville Rd. #8504, Lititz, PA 17543.
