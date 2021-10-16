Giuseppe Gambino, 46, of Manheim, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. Born in Carini, Sicily, he was the son of Carlo and Marianna (Conigliaro) Gambino. Giuseppe was the husband of Nicole (Marino) Gambino, who was the love of his life, and they would have celebrated 12 years of marriage this coming December. He was a loving father to their children, Mia and Luca Gambino.
Giuseppe was the owner of La Piazza Italian Restaurant and Sports Bar of Lititz. He attended Franklin & Marshall College and Millersville University, graduating with degrees in Biochemistry and Biology. He was very well read, staying up to date on current events and having a strong interest in politics. He enjoyed sharing stories and information, along with a smile and a joke. Anyone who knew him, appreciated his love of computers, technology and his little tech gadgets. He had a strong heritage, and would try to travel back to Italy to spend time with family as frequently as he could. He deeply loved and respected his parents, and treasured the time spent with his wife and children. Giuseppe found comfort in the simple things. He often enjoyed staying at the house watching a movie with his family and his pets, Pippa and Sophie. He also enjoyed taking his family on trips, taking them out to try new restaurants, and spending summer days enjoying the family pool.
Along with his parents, wife and children, Giuseppe is survived by his brother, Francesco Gambino.
A viewing will take place from 7 – 9 PM on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 AM on Monday, October 18, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church., 119 South Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603, where the family will receive guests beginning at 9 AM until time of Mass. All guests are requested to wear face masks. Interment will follow at Manheim Fairview Cemetery.
Giuseppe had a great love for children, and in lieu of flowers, the family strongly urges donations in his memory to Penn State Hershey Children’s Hospital, 1249 Cocoa Ave., P O Box 852, Hershey, PA, 17033 (checks made payable to Penn State University – memo “to benefit PSCH Child Life”) or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org/donate. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com