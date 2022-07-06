Gisela Galbraith, 79, of Manheim passed away at home on Sunday, July 3, 2022. Born in Germany, she was the daughter of the late Wilhelm and Helene Mueller Boob. She was the loving wife of Alexander H. "Al" Galbraith and they celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary this past February. Gisela loved to spend time with her family.
Surviving in addition to her husband is a daughter, Doris Wiegand and granddaughter, Stephanie Brown.
Services are private. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit:
