Gini Lou Moore, 47, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. She was the daughter of John E. Moore and the late Carol (Mattern) Moore. She was married to her beloved husband, Juan David, Jr., for 25 years.
Gini graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School, Class of 1992. She became an X-Ray technician and worked several years for Lancaster General Hospital. She then worked in the traffic department for the Lancaster City Police. She was nicknamed "Dr. Doolittle" by her family for her constant care of stray animals, and her love for her cats and dogs. She enjoyed baking and writing notes for her family. Gini was a caregiver at heart, and a friend to all, even on her hardest of days. There was a place at her table for everyone.
In addition to her husband and father, she is survived by her daughter, Bryanna T. David, son, Diego David, sister, Dana L., wife of Justin Fisher, brother, John J. Moore, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Tyler A. David.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, August 5, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at The Groffs Family Funeral Home, 528 W. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603, with visitation from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service. Interment will be private.
Memorial Contributions may be made in Gini's name to the Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K Street, NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20037-1830.
