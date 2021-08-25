Gini-Ann (Moyer) Scott died at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, PA on Thursday, August 19. She was 72 years old.
Gini-Ann was born May 6, 1949 to Virginia (Nyce) Moyer Lichtfuss and Howard Yoder Moyer in Souderton, PA. She grew up in Souderton and later Perkasie. Gini-Ann graduated from Pennridge High School in 1967 where she lettered in field hockey, played the clarinet in the marching band, was student council vice president, co-editor of the yearbook, co-chair of the senior prom and a member of the National Honor Society.
In 1970, Gini-Ann graduated from Jefferson School of Nursing (now Thomas Jefferson University) as a Registered Nurse, where she was also co-editor of the yearbook.
Gini-Ann was a lively, generous and compassionate person who could light up a room with her energy and amazing gift of storytelling. She especially enjoyed sharing stories from the high school student exchange program which provided an opportunity for her to live in Baghdad, Iraq one summer; her early career in nursing in Bellefonte; and her work at a local toy store in Lancaster. In addition, she shared her great love of poetry with many. In her early years, she sent packages of poetry with her Christmas cards and in the later years recited some of her favorite lines including "exuberance is beauty" by William Blake.
She went out of her way to help others especially those who she thought were vulnerable or in need of comfort. Throughout her adulthood, she served as a volunteer in many capacities – as room parent while her children were school age, as a peer mentor for a mental health program, as a helper at the local clothing bank, as a church preschool volunteer and as a guest speaker on mental health for nursing students.
Through all of the bright spots in her life, for nearly 50 years, Gini-Ann battled to overcome the challenges of living with mental illness. It is right to honor the many happy moments in her life while also acknowledging that she had decades of struggle taking a toll on her quality of life.
She is survived by her daughter Jenny Scott Lee (Centreville, VA) and son-in-law Rich Lee, grandchildren Greg and Becca; her son John Scott (York, PA) and his fiancée Hope Potter; former spouse and father of her children Gregg Scott, along with many nieces and a nephew. Gini-Ann is preceded in death by both of her parents, sister Gayle (Moyer) Mullen and brother Howard "Skipper" Moyer, Jr.
Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family in the Christ Reformed Cemetery at Indian Creek in Telford, PA. A celebration of life in Lancaster, PA is forthcoming.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to one of the following organizations that were important to Gini-Ann, the first of which whose ministries provided great comfort in her final years of life: Sisters of Saints Cyril and Methodius https://sscm.org/ , St. Jude Children's Research Hospital https://www.stjude.org/ or The Nature Conservancy https://www.nature.org/en-us/