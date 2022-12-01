Ginger S. Goudie, 66 of Mount Joy passed away Monday evening, November 28, 2022 at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy after a courageous battle with cancer. Born in Lancaster on January 24, 1956, she was the daughter of the late Joanne L. Achorn Wright Honeychurch. Ginger was the wife of James A. Goudie with whom she married on June 19, 1977.
Ginger graduated from Cumberland Valley High School in 1973 and from Millersville University in 1977 with a degree in secondary education. Ginger retired from teaching this past year from The Janus School in Mount Joy where she had worked for over 20 years. She specialized in mathematics and taught life skills to her students at The Janus School. She had previously taught at the Mahanoy Area High School and worked for the Philhaven Hospital Educational Therapy Department.
Ginger attended and enjoyed working with the youth in the churches that her husband Jim served; locally Colemanville United Methodist Church and Mt. Gretna United Methodist Church. After Jim retired, Ginger became a member of First United Methodist Church in Lancaster. Her interests included gardening, reading, sewing, quilting and cooking, especially baking bread. She enjoyed tent camping and hiking with family, friends and students.
A very caring woman, Ginger was most gracious to her family, friends and caregivers during her illness. She was devoted to her family and will be deeply missed by her husband, Jim; son, Matthew J. Goudie of Conestoga; daughter, Jennifer S., wife of Darron Schall of Hummelstown; grandchildren, Madison and Ethan Schall; sister, Karen L, wife of Jeffrey Markey of Middletown and her nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Ginger's memorial service on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 2 PM from the First United Methodist Church, 29 E. Walnut Street, Lancaster with Rev. Joseph DiPaolo officiating. Friends will be received at the church on Sunday from 1 to 2 PM. The family will meet privately for interment in the Colemanville UM Cemetery, Conestoga.
Please omit flowers; memorial remembrances may be made in Ginger's memory to the United Methodist Committee on Relief, Global Ministries/UMCOR, GPO, P.O. Box 9068, New York, NY 10087-9068 or to The Janus School Scholarship Fund, 205 Lefever Rd., Mount Joy, PA 17552. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
