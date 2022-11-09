Ginger Lee (Miller) Weaver, 81, of Paradise, passed away on November 8, 2022 in her residence.
Born in Coatesville, she was the daughter of the late Paul W. and Mary E. (Scott) Miller.
She was the loving wife of the late Charles S. Weaver, whom she married on September 18, 1957, and they shared fifty-eight years of marriage until the time of his passing on May 4, 2016.
Ginger was a member of Bridgeville Evangelical Church and was employed as a floor manager for the former Dutchmaid Company. She had previously owned Margin Ceramics with her mother in Honey Brook and enjoyed crafts and riding motorcycle with her husband.
She is survived by her children: Yvonne L. wife of Charles "Chip" H. Thompson of Paradise and Charles Kenneth husband of Lori (Shingle) Weaver of Gordonville. Also surviving are grandchildren: Cierra, Abby, Jentzen, Brittany and Eriaunna and ten great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and her parents, she is predeceased by her granddaughter: Lindsay Reed and brother: Marty Miller.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Groff High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main Street, New Holland, PA 17557. There will be a viewing held for one hour prior to the time of service. Interment will take place immediately following the service in Pequea Baptist Cemetery.
