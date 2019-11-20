Ginger L. Ditzel, 74, of Enola, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019. She was the wife of David D. Ditzel with whom she would have been married for 12 years, and the late J. Ray Kauffman, Sr. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late Fred Holdridge. She worked in various shoe factories in the Lancaster area, Jamesway and CVS until finally retiring. She also volunteered at Creekside Fire Company. She enjoyed crocheting, volunteering at the firehouse, spending time with family, shopping and traveling.
Surviving in addition to her husband, her sons: Eugene Kauffman and J. Ray (Dawn) Kauffman, Jr. One step-daughter: Kelli Ditzel. Five grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. Siblings: Mary Dale; Sam Holdridge; Carol Dale; and Joan Trout. She was preceded in death by one son: Rodney Albert.
The Memorial Service will be held at Columbia Christian Fellowship, 1290 A Prospect Road, Columbia on Friday, November 22, 2019 at 4:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Osteogenesis Imperfecta Foundation, PO Box 824061, Philadelphia, PA 19182-4061. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com