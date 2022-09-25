Gina (Slotkin) Boyd passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, in the company of her family. Originally from Lancaster, PA, she received her undergraduate degree from George Washington University and her master's degree from New York University. During a brief stint in Miami, FL, she met and married Rex Neil Boyd. They settled in his home state of Alabama, where they lived for the 48 years of their marriage. Gina worked at the Jefferson County Department of Health for 28 years, where she was a dedicated innovator in charge of training and development. Public speaking was an important part of her job, but it was also an activity she genuinely enjoyed. She was president of a local Toastmasters International club and delivered a prepared speech at virtually every holiday or birthday celebration. Gina was also active in Birmingham's Jewish community; she was a member of the sisterhood at Temple Beth-El and served as president of the local chapter of Hadassah.
Above all, Gina had a zest for life, family, travel and culture, and delighted in all she experienced.
In addition to her husband, Gina is survived by her son, Adam; daughter-in-law, Melisa; and granddaughter, Penelope. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dr. Samuel Slotkin and Anne Slotkin Hoffman.
Services will be held privately for the family and are under the direction of Ridout's Valley Chapel (205-879-3401) in Homewood, Alabama.
