Gina Elsen-Harkins, 64, passed away on May 10, 2022 after her courageous six-year battle with cancer. Gina was born on August 11, 1956. She was the daughter of the late Mary Spinello Elsen and Richard (Uttie) Elsen. She was the loving wife of Ron Harkins and they spent 33 years together.
Gina graduated from Hempfield High School and Millersville University. She was employed by Lancaster County for 15 years before moving to Florida. Gina worked for Lancaster Corrections in Trenton, Florida for 19 years.
She was an avid reader and enjoyed working in her garden. She loved riding on the back of their motorcycle and logged many miles over the years.
Gina is survived by her husband, Ron, and her father, Richard (Uttie). She is also survived by her brother, Rich Elsen (husband of Janice) of Shrewsbury and her sister Kelly Stramm (wife of Chuck Stramm) of Hanover. She also is survived by 5 nieces and nephews. Gina was preceded in death by her mother, Mary and her nephew Brandon Stramm.
A celebration of Gina's Life will be held on Saturday, July 16th from 1:00 to 4:00 at the Lancaster Tennis and Yacht Club, 2615 Columbia Ave., Lancaster.
