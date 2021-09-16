Gilbert Wayne Bonsell, age 84, of Lancaster, passed into the loving arms of his Saviour September 14, 2021. He is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, Donna F (Focht) Bonsell, a daughter, Cheryl Hefft of Carlisle, PA, a son, Joshua of NYC, three grandsons, Zachary Bullock of Lafayette Hill, PA, Gavin and Ethan Bonsell of NYC, a great-granddaughter, Morgan Bullock of Lafayette Hill, a sister, Norma Swartz of Tyrone, and several nieces and a nephew. He was predeceased by grandson, Jordan Bullock.
Son of the late Rhella (McFarland) Bonsell and Gilbert R Bonsell, Wayne was born February 11, 1937 in Tyrone, PA.
He was a life-long member of the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church where he had served in various offices as Youth Leader, Elder, Financial Secretary, and Board Member. Currently was an Elder in the local Lancaster Alliance Church. He also served on the Board of the Lancaster Christian School.
A 1954 graduate of Bellwood-Antis HS and Pennsylvania State University (1958) where he majored in chemistry and also earned an MS degree from Temple University. He served in the U.S. Air Force in Germany and in the PA Air National Guard. After employment with WestVaco and Allegany Ballistics Laboratory, working on U.S. Navy missile programs, he joined Armstrong World Industries in 1964 and had Plant Manager assignments at Fort Mountain, GA, Beech Creek, PA and the Lancaster Plant. He retired in 1999 when he was corporate Director of Environmental Health and Safety. Following retirement, he taught at the Lancaster Academy.
Wayne was also a member of the Gideons International, American Legion, NRA, the Southern Lancaster County Sportsmans' Association, and a Life member of the Penn State Alumni Association having served on the Advisory Board of the Penn State Eberly College of Science.
Over the years he enjoyed piloting private airplanes, cycling, pickleball, golf and wintering at World of Life in FL. He loved his wife and family who will miss him deeply.
Friends will be received by Wayne's family on Friday, September 17, 2021 from 10-11 AM at the Lancaster Alliance Church, 210 Pitney Rd., Lancaster, PA 17601, with the Funeral Service to follow at 11 AM. Interment will be Monday, September 20, 2021 at 11 AM at Blair Memorial Park, 3234 E. Pleasant Valley Blvd., Altoona, PA. The family respectfully requests that all who attend the funeral services at the church and cemetery to please wear masks and to refrain from hugging and close contact.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Lancaster Alliance Church at the above address, or Gideons International, c/o Brian Mast, 815 Lightfoot Drive, Lancaster, PA 17602. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com