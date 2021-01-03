Gilbert T. Engle, 82, formerly of Manheim, passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 in Sacramento, PA. Born in Mount Joy, he was the son of the late Arlene Engle. Gilbert was the husband of the late Gloria (Fready) Engle who passed away on October 17, 2001.
Gilbert proudly served in the United States Army. He was a graduate of Donegal High School class of 1957. Gilbert retired from Mount Joy Wire as a wire stretcher. An avid fisherman, Gilbert was a member of Elstonville Sportsman Association and the Dela-Ches Fishing Association. Gilbert was also a member of the Mount Joy RC Club and attended Florin Church of the Brethren. He enjoyed gardening and cooking.
Gilbert is survived by two children, Patrick Engle of NY and Sonja Spickler, wife of Curtis of Sacramento, PA; eight step children, Gloria Jean Jones, wife of Edward of Lancaster, Shirley Shank, wife of Chuck of Marietta, Patricia Shirk of Lancaster, Alice Courtney, wife of Jeffrey of Rheems, Mark Fready, husband of Missy of Lancaster, John Fready of Lancaster, Daniel Fready, husband of Linda of Mount Joy, and Jenny Fready of FL; five grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and numerous step grandchildren and step great-grandchildren.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 3897 Adler PI #180 Bethlehem, PA 18017. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com