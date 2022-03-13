Gilbert Richard Kline (1942-2022)

Gilbert Richard ("Richard") Kline died peacefully on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 from complications due to heart disease. He was 79 years old.
Born in Columbia, Pennsylvania, he graduated from Hempfield High School and Princeton University. He spent his working life briefly as a teacher at Milton Academy and later, as CEO and Co-Owner of K&W Tire Company, a family business started by his father.
He spent 35 wonderful years in Vermont where he raised his children before moving back to Lancaster. He enjoyed tennis and golf and spending time with his family and friends including his two yellow labs, Tucker and Baker. A lifelong lover of technology with a curious mind, he always prided himself on being on the cutting edge!
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Nancy, his son, John and daughter-in-law, Ashton and two grandchildren, Harper and Brooks, as well as his daughter, Sarah and his brother, Kenneth and sister-in-law, Rebecca and their respective children and grandchildren. He will be dearly missed.
Memorial contributions in Richard's memory can be made to Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, 3908 Corey Road, Harrisburg, PA 17109.