Gilbert "Jess" L. Crookshank was called home to be with the Lord on August 12, 2022. Born on June 29, 1933, in Barnsboro, PA to the late Paul and Sarah (nee Whited) Crookshank.
Gilbert worked for AT&T as a chauffeur for the Chairman of the Board. After retiring he worked as a groundskeeper in Minerva, Ohio. He enjoyed target shooting, reading, hunting, fishing, and traveling.
Gilbert was predeceased by his loving wife of 63 years Nancy (Williams), brother Clifford (Ruth), sister Lorraine (Matthew) Sherwin, brother-in-law Gilbert Williams and sister-in-law Vera Crookshank. Left to cherish his memory is his brother William, sisters Susan (Tom) Farrell, Sandy (Dennis) Wolenski, Sharon ((John) Ciarolla, sister-in-law Mary Williams, many nieces, nephews, friends, and goddaughter.
Memorial service to be held on September 30, 2022, at 10:30 AM at the Westgate Baptist Church, 2235 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601
Burial to follow at Union Cemetery, 380-430 Gino Merli Drive, Pecksville, PA 18452
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to his church in his honor.
