Gilbert "Gil" Gregory, Sr., 93, of Calvary Fellowship Homes, was freed from his earthly body when he met Jesus face to face on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the husband of the late Nancy (Schaeffer) Gregory who passed away on March 7, 2017. He was the son of the late Amos James Gregory, Sr. and Elsie Dinsmore Brewer Gregory.
Gil graduated from The King's College with a bachelor's degree. He worked with the High School Evangelistic Fellowship as Club Director from 1955-1967 before starting his career at Lancaster Bible College in 1972. He could often be found in the LBC kitchen when his wife Nancy was cooking! He held several roles at LBC including Admissions Counselor and Registrar. He will be fondly remembered at Lancaster Bible College for finding "where the party was." As a member of Calvary Church, he served in various roles which included Elder, Sunday School Superintendent and Teacher. He enjoyed reading, Baltimore sports, and "any" desserts.
He is lovingly survived by 4 children, Deborah (John) Riddell, Quarryville, PA, Nancy Lynn (Robb) Davis, Davis, CA, Gilbert Gordon, Jr. (Elizabeth), Lancaster, PA, and Jeffrey (Lisa) Gregory, Shiremanstown, PA; 12 grandchildren, Timothy, Joshua, Rachel, and Daniel Riddell; Kara and Dylan Davis; Gordon Gregory III, Eric, Laura (McAllister), Jessica (Jones), Seth Gregory and Sarah Herr and 18 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Amos James, Claude Alvin, Phillip Rowland, Howard Wilbur, and Ruth Bruce and two grandchildren, Gregory John Riddell and Thomas Wilson Riddell.
A private graveside service will be held at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Gil's Memorial Service at Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, PA 17601 on Friday, April 21, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. The family will receive friends at Calvary Church from 5:30 p.m. until the time of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Calvary Church, Attn: Calvary Church Global Ministries Fund, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, PA 17601, Caring Hospice, 101 Good Drive, 1st Floor, Lancaster, PA 17603, or Calvary Fellowship Home, Attn: Benevolent Fund, 502 Elizabeth Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601.
Please visit Gil's Memorial Page at: