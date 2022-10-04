Gilbert "Gib" Geltmacher, Jr., 72, of Columbia, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at UPMC, Lititz. He was the husband of Catherine Mimnall Geltmacher with whom he celebrated 50 years of marriage on September 23rd. Born in Columbia, he was the son of the late Gilbert Geltmacher, Sr. and the late Betty Miller Geltmacher Rote.
Gib graduated from Columbia High School in 1969 and served in the PA National Guard. He retired in 2016 after 37 years of service from Wilco Electrical Contractors where he worked as an electrician. His previous employment included Hamilton Watch, Howmet and All-Size Box Company. Gib was the proud owner of a 1967 Nova and enjoyed attending and participating in various local car shows. He was an avid NASCAR fan, enjoyed tending to his aquariums, making "sock monkeys" and walking his beloved rescue "Arlo."
The family would like to extend their appreciation to all the doctors, nurses and staff who cared for Gib at UPMC.
In addition to his wife is his daughter, Angel wife of Roy Bozarth; two grandchildren, Marrissa Bozarth and William Bongart. Two sisters also survive.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 6, 2022 beginning at 11:00 a.m. from the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc., 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA. with the Rev. Mark S. Kopp, officiating. Interment will follow in Mount Bethel Cemetery. A closed casket visitation with the family will be held one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association.