Gilbert F. Cornwell, 85, of Mount Joy passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021. Fondly known as "Gilly" he was the devoted husband of Barrie Eichler Cornwell, to whom he was married for 57 years. He will be missed by his three children, Fawn D. (Jerry) Johnson of Manheim, Gilbert J. (Brenda Oatman) Cornwell of Carlisle and Colette (Rod) Wilson of Elizabethtown. He deeply cared for his six grandchildren, Krystal (Andy) McFalls, Andy Sanchez, Amanda and Megan Cornwell and Abigail and Erin Wilson. He was preceded in death by his brother, Ken and his half-brother George.
Gilly was a 1954 graduate of the former East Donegal High School. After his graduation he proudly served in the U.S. Army for two years. Gil worked for the former Smith Distributor of Mount Joy and later for the former Fuller Co., Manheim where he worked 36 years until his retirement. During his retirement, he was employed by the Manheim Auto Auction for 18 years.
Gil was an avid outdoorsman, beginning when he was a young boy, to well into his 80s. He was an ardent trapper, loved all things fishing and a passionate upland game hunter. He was well known for his bird dogs, and how well they were trained. Gilly would not pass up a day to be in the field or on the water in his boat fishing for striper. His love of the outdoors led him to be active in many outdoor clubs such as the Florin Anglers, the Mount Joy Sportsmen's Association, and the Donegal Fish Conservation Assoc. He was also a life member of the Elizabethtown Moose, The American Legion Post 185 and a member of the VFW Post 5752 Mount Joy. Gilly and Barrie attended Chiques United Methodist Church of Mount Joy. Gilly will be lovingly remembered for his smile and sense of humor.
Services will be private. Memorial Contributions may be made to Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Boulevard, Staten Island, NY 10306 or online at www.t2t.org . To leave a condolence, please visit Gilly's memorial page at: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
