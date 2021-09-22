Gilbert E. Fry, Jr., 87, of Manheim, passed away on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Gilbert E., Sr. and Romaine (Lonkowski) Fry. Gilbert was the husband of the late Carol J. (Hickey) Fry who passed away on February 23, 2010.
Gilbert was a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School and F&M College. He retired from Specialty Products and Insulation as a materials and purchasing manager. Gilbert was a member of Mount Joy Church of God. An avid reader, Gilbert was a history buff. He enjoyed old cinema, watching the New York Yankees and loved animals, especially cats.
Gilbert is survived by a son, Mark Fry, husband of Cheryl of Manheim; and a brother, Robert Fry of Manheim.
A graveside service honoring Gilbert's life will be held at the Silver Spring Cemetery, 3611 Marietta Ave., Silver Spring, PA 17575 on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 11 AM. To send an online condolence, please visit: www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »