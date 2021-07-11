Gilbert D. Benson completed his journey to the waiting arms of his precious loving Lord on July 6, 2021.
Born in Flint, MI, son of the late Clyde and Alma (Gilbert) Benson, he was the loving husband of Jean Ann (Girardot) Benson for almost 65 years and the loving father of three children, Darin Benson, Lancaster; Timothy, husband of Lori (Hepburn) Benson of Levittown, PA; and Dana (Benson), wife of Timothy Krimmel; and four grandchildren, Katie and Valerie Benson and Hunter and Cole Krimmel. He was preceded in death by his sister, Janet Benson Carpenter of Huntsville, AL.
Gil attended high school in Grand Blanc, MI and graduated from Michigan State University with honors in 1954. He was an avid Spartan fan. He worked at Armstrong World Industries as Creative Director, Interior Design Services retiring in May 1989 with 29 years of service.
Gil served in the United States Army from 1954-1956, stationed in occupied Japan for 22 months. He met Jean Ann at a party of his church's youth group while there with her youth group. They were married July 21, 1956 in Michigan. Since retiring, Gil and Jean Ann traveled in Europe, the Caribbean, as well as the Holy Lands. Gil volunteered many years at Lancaster Regional Hospital, formerly St. Joseph's; the Lancaster County Office of Aging, as well as Hospice of Lancaster County at its Good Drive and Mount Joy locations.
After several years as members of Westgate Baptist Church, Gil and Jean Ann joined First United Methodist Church. They were students of that church's "Academy" classes, and were Stephen Ministers. Gil traveled on mission trips to Nicaragua and New Orleans, sang in the Chancel choir as well as the Wesley Singers, Westgate Baptist Church Choir and trios.
He was an avid student of architecture, particularly contemporary buildings and homes. He loved the study of Japanese art culture and was a member of the Lancaster Bonsai Society.
Gil enjoyed a hobby of Paper Card-Modeling from his retirement to the present. His collection of paper buildings, ships, aircraft, etc. totaled over four hundred, filling his "Forbidden Room" studio. He also loved to play nine-ball pool with friends and at the Senior Games.
Gil furthered his love for choral singing with the Lancaster Chorale as well as the Lancaster National Day of Prayer Choir.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, July 15, 2021 at 11 AM at the First United Methodist Church, 29 E Walnut St., Lancaster, PA 17602 with Rev. Joe DiPaolo presiding. Friends may greet the family from 10 AM until the time of service.
Kindly omit flowers. Donations can be made to Schreiber Pediatric Center, 625 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603 or at www.Prisms.org for children with Smith, Magenis Syndome in honor of Cole Krimmel, his grandson. To leave an online condolence, please visit:
