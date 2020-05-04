Gilbert C. Childs, IV, 80, of Manheim Twp., passed away at home on Friday, May 1, 2020. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Gilbert C. Childs, III and Isabella (Sprenkle) Childs. Gilbert was the beloved husband of Linda (Wiser) Childs, and they celebrated 52 years of marriage this past September.
"Gil," or "Duke" as he was known to some, graduated from Manheim Township High School. He worked as an Electronic Switching System technician for Verizon, from where he retired after 35 years of service. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve for 8 years. Gilbert was a WWI and WWII history buff, and also an avid reader. He enjoyed a close relationship with his family, especially his granddaughters. He was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, Lancaster.
Along with his wife, Linda, Gilbert is survived by his daughter Amy T. Nicholls and her husband William of Denton, MD, and his son Gilbert C. "Bert" Childs, V, of Lancaster. Also surviving are two granddaughters, Amanda Krow and Emily Krow, and a sister, Sharon Sheppard and her husband Roy of East Petersburg. He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Raymond C. Childs.
Due to recent health concerns and restrictions, services will be private. Gilbert's final resting place will be at St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery, Bausman, PA. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »