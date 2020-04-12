Gilbert A. Hamilton, 92, of Lancaster passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020. He was born February 2, 1928 in Wilmington, Delaware. He was the son of Andrew S. Hamilton and Cora A. Hamilton. He was the step son of Virginia W. Hamilton. He was a graduate of P.S. duPont High School, Wilmington, in 1945. He served in the U.S. Marines from 1946 – 1948. He was a graduate of the University of Delaware, class of 1951, with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He worked for Dravo Shipyard in Wilmington for two years during WWII. He worked for RCA, Lancaster, PA in Plant Engineering for 35 years until his retirement in 1986.
He was an avid hiker, enjoying many hikes locally, around the country, and overseas. He was an Honorary Life Member of the Lancaster Hiking Club. He was a registered Professional Engineer by the Commonwealth of PA. Gilbert was a member of Glossbrenner U.M. Church.
Gilbert is survived by his wife of 71 years, Helen B. Hamilton.
He is also survived by two sons, John S. Hamilton, husband of Jean of Lancaster and James J. Hamilton, husband of Jana of Mount Joy; four grandchildren, Matthew, husband of Christina Botros Hamilton, Anaheim, CA, Emily, wife of Michael Harnish, Landisville, PA, Ryan, Mount Joy, PA; and Sarah, wife of Kathryn Purcell, Harleysville, PA; and six great-grandchildren.
Gilbert was preceded in death by a sister, Joan Walls.
A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Burial will be private at Gracelawn Memorial Park, New Castle, DE. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the Mennonite Home Benevolent Care Fund, 1520 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 or Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
