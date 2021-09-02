Gideon K. Stoltzfus, age 74 of Gordonville, PA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. He was the husband of Edna Ruth Petersheim Stoltzfus, with whom he celebrated 52 years of marriage on October 17th. He was born in Ronks, son of the late Jacob E. and Barbara Z. Stoltzfus Stoltzfus.
He was a member of West Haven Amish Mennonite Church. He was a retired carpenter and was self- employed doing general hauling. He enjoyed family vacations and spending time with his family especially his grandchildren and going to their sporting events.
Surviving besides his wife are 7 children: Linda wife of Bill Fisher of Lancaster, Miriam wife of Ben Stoltzfus, Jr. of New Holland, Rosanna wife of John Wayne Beiler of Maine, Faith wife of Chris Petersheim of Bird In Hand, Naomi Ruth wife of Clayton Stoltzfus of Gordonville, Mary Jane Stoltzfus of Gordonville, Jay Matthew husband of Heather Bilger Stoltzfus of Ephrata, 22 grandchildren, siblings: Jonathan husband of the late Katie Stoltzfus of Ronks, Samuel husband of Susanna Petersheim Stoltzfus of Ronks, Amos husband of Katie Smucker Stoltzfus of Gap, Lizzie wife of the late Aaron Lantz of Gordonville, sister-in-law, Annie wife of Vernon Nissley of Lewistown. He was preceded in death by 2 grandsons: Derek Stoltzfus and Joshua Beiler, 5 siblings: Mary, Elmer, John, Dan and Jacob Stoltzfus.
Funeral service will take place from the Pequea Amish Mennonite Church, 115 Blank Road, Narvon, PA on Saturday, September 4th at 10 a.m. There will be a viewing at the Pequea Amish Mennonite Church on Friday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Interment will be in the West Haven Amish Mennonite Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
