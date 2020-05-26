Gideon K. King, 83, of 5466 Friendship Lane, Kinzers, entered into rest Monday, May 25, 2020 at Wellspan Ephrata Hospital. He was a bishop in the Old Order Amish Church. He was the husband of Barbara Glick King.
Also surviving: 9 sons, John married to Katie Smoker King, Kinzers, David married to Mary King King, Rockville, IN, Amos married to Lavina Esch King, Conway, MO, , Gideon married to Susie King King, Kinzers, Christ married to Sarah King King, Hartville, MO, Eli married to Elizabeth Kauffman King, Morgantown, Stevie married to Susie Kauffman King, Lancaster, Elam married to Rachel Stoltzfus King, Cherry Valley, NY, Benuel married to Sarah Fisher King, New Holland, 1 daughter, Lydia Esh King, widow of Abram King, Elizabethtown, 97 grandchildren; 106 great-grandchildren; siblings Abram married to Susie Ebersol King, Lancaster, Malinda married to the late Isaac Beiler, Quarryville, Sarah married to the late Amos Beiler, Bird-in-Hand, Amos married to Malinda Kauffman King, Gordonville, Lydia married to David Stoltzfus, Gordonville.
Funeral services: Private.
