Gideon G. Dienner, age 66, of Gap, PA, passed away at the Mt. Joy Hospice Center on Thursday, September 12, 2019. He was the husband of Anna Ruth Zook Dienner with whom he celebrated 42 years of marriage on March 12, 1977. He was born in Gap, son of the late Isaac & Barbara Glick Dienner. He was a member of Petra Chuch of New Holland. In the past Gideon worked at Conestoga Wood Specialties for 28 years, drove an Amish market stand crew and was still actively delivering newspapers for Lancaster Newspaper for 11 years. He enjoyed watching the Phillies, playing games and most of all spending time with his grandchildren.
Surviving besides his wife are 5 children and 9 grandchildren: Daryl husband of Shannon Miller Dienner of Gap, Ann Regina wife of Ronald Nissley of Lancaster and their children Connor, Joshua & Zofia, Delwin husband of Lionnie McVaugh Dienner of Narvon and their children Everette & Nora, Dwylan husband of Sydney McCluskey Dienner of Quarryville and their children Bryson & Willow, Darren Dienner of Smyrna, TN and his children Aria & Elena. 11 Siblings also survive: Sarah wife of John King of Brownstown, Jacob husband of Kathryn Esh Dienner of Narvon, Katherine wife of Daniel Smucker, Jr. of Strasburg, David husband of Connie Fisher Dienner of Leola, Orpha wife of Clair Hostetter of Lititz, Miriam wife of Daniel Esh of Narvon, Rebecca wife of Daniel Esh of Ronks, Amos husband of Ann Martin Dienner of Ronks, Marcus husband of Wanda Julius Dienner of Kinzers, Barbara wife of Stephen Stoltzfus of Hagerstown, IN, Isaac Lee husband of Andrea Good Dienner of Ephrata.
Funeral service will take place from Petra Church, 565 Airport Road, New Holland, PA, on Wednesday, September 18th at 12 Noon with a casual greeting and viewing time from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment will take place in the Millwood Cemetery at approximately 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Shivery Funeral Home to assist the family with funeral expenses, 111 Elizabeth Street, Christiana, PA 17509 or Hospice & Community, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, 17604. shiveryfuneralhome.com