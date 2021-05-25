Gideon B. King, age 7, of 6155 White Oak Road, Christiana, passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021. Born in Ephrata, he was the son of Daniel F. and Rebecca K. Blank King. Gideon attended the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by 5 siblings: Barbie B., Savilla B., Benuel B., David B., Amos B., all at home, grandparents, Benjamin S. and Katie Fisher King of Ephrata, David E. and Rachel King Blank of Paradise, great-grandparents, Benuel and Rebecca Stoltzfus King of Bird-in-Hand, Barbara Zook King wife of the late John King of Paradise. He was preceded in death by 2 cousins, Daniel Esh and Stevie Stoltzfoos.
Services will be private with interment in the Gap Amish Cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
