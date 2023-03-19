Gery M. Costarella, 62, of Lancaster, passed away on Monday, March 13, 2023, after a valiant battle against cancer. He was the husband of Petrina A. Jager, with whom he shared 33 years of marriage this past October 21st. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Anne Ziegler Costarella of Lancaster, and the late Eugene Costarella. A talented woodworker, Gery was a skilled carpenter in the Lancaster area, for over 30 years. Gery enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, tennis, motocross, shooting and restoring old flintlock rifles. He was a talented cook, liked blues music, and was a self-taught piano player. A jack-of-all-trades, Gery will be missed for his witty remarks, stubborn charm, and passionate opinions.
In addition to his wife, Petrina, and mother, Anne, he is survived by his children: Taylor and Hailey, of Lancaster, and his siblings: Flip married to Nan, Karen married to Scott Good, Dave, Sue married to Bob Hoffman, and Matt married to Leigh, all of Lancaster County.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Gery's Celebration of Life on Sunday, April 2, 2023 from 2-4PM at Southern Market, 100 South Queen St., Lancaster, PA. In lieu of sending flowers, his family asks that you speak of Gery often and smile when you do so.
