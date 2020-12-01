Gertrude V. Good, 74, of Lancaster, passed away at her residence on Saturday, November 28, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was the wife of John J. Good, with whom she shared 51 years of marriage this past April 12th. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Irwin S. and Gertrude Osterkamp Stoner.
Gertrude was a 1963 graduate of JP McCaskey High School, and a graduate in 1966 from the Lancaster General Hospital School of Nursing. As registered nurse, Gertrude worked at Lancaster General Hospital from 1966 to 1971 and then for the late Dr. Thomas Amend for two years.
She was a 62 year member of Otterbein United Methodist Church.
Gertrude enjoyed crossword puzzles, adult coloring books, was a member of the Dutchland Polkateers as well as a member of the PA College of Medicine Alumni Association.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Ryan S. married to Melissa Good of Millersville; her two grandsons, Cory S. and Jansen D. Good; her half sister, Betty Bear of Lebanon and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her half brothers and sisters: Irwin, Paul, Charles, Robert, Wilbur Young, Mary Jane Bourne, and Elsie Moyer.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Gertrude's memory to Otterbein United Methodist Church, 20 E. Clay St., Lancaster, PA 17602. To send a condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com