Gertrude Tate Roderick (Trudi), 94, of West Chester PA, formerly of Springfield, PA, died Tuesday, February 9, 2021.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Arthur D. Roderick, Jr., her son, Mark A. Roderick and her grandson, Tate Francis Roderick. She is survived by her children, Arthur D. Roderick III and his wife Lois, Luke Tate Roderick, and his wife Robyn, Gail L. Kelly and her husband Brian, 5 grandchildren and 2 great-granddaughters.
Please visit website: msbfh.com for Trudi's obituary.
Plant a tree in memory of Gertrude Roderick
A living tribute »
A living tribute »