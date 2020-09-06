Gertrude R. Shifflett, 83, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Friday, September 4, 2020, at her residence with her family by her side. She was the widow of the late Raymond N. Shifflett who died in 2010. Born in Maytown, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Flowers) Nye. Gertrude was a kitchen assistant in the Grand Lodge Hall at the Masonic Village, Elizabethtown for 20 years before retiring. She was a member of the Newville Bible Church, and Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #596, both of Elizabethtown. She loved gardening, crafts, and spending time with her family. She also participated in "Relay for Life" cancer fund raiser.
Surviving are six sons, Eddie Shifflett and companion Pearl Minneo, Elizabethtown, Walt husband of Cheryl Shifflett, York, Steve Shifflett, Wayne husband of Ruth Ann Shifflett, Raymond N. Shifflett, Jr., Gordy Shifflett and companion Kayla Halbleib, all of Elizabethtown; two daughters, Bonnie Shifflett, Elizabethtown, Faith Adams, Middle-town; 22 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by an infant son Jimmy Lee, two brothers, Robert and Bill Nye, and a sister, Josephine Eisenhower.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her funeral service at the Buch Funeral Home, 21 W. Main St., Mount Joy on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM. There will a public viewing on Thursday at the funeral home from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens, Columbia. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gertrude's memory may be sent to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com