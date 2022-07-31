Gertrude Mae Falck, 87, lifelong resident of Lancaster, passed away Tuesday, July 26, 2022. The daughter of the late Ross B. and Catherine C. (Abel) Henry, she was the loving wife of the late Donald Weaver Falck, who died in 2007.
Gertrude was a 1952 graduate of Solanco High School. She worked for 18 years with RCA and then became a stay-at-home mom, caring for her husband and family.
Of the Methodist Faith, she was a longtime member of Clearfield United Methodist Church, New Providence. Gertrude was so proud of her family; they were the love of her life. Gardening also held a special place in her heart. She enjoyed spending time manicuring her lawn, caring for flowers, plants, and birdwatching. Gertrude loved nature! Holidays were also a passion for her, no matter the season, her house was decorated to celebrate. She was a very patriotic person and stood proudly in support of all veterans.
Gertrude is survived by her three children: Timothy C. Falck, of Marietta; Jeffrey S. Falck, husband of Jenny, of Riverside, CA; and Donna L. Hoffman, wife of Richard B., of Lancaster; 5 grandchildren: Anita, Amber, Josef, Russell, and Brittany; and 7 great-grandchildren: Gage, Andre, Salena, Gavin, Jordan, Aubrey, and Wren.
Funeral Services for Gertrude will be held at 11 AM, Friday, August 5, 2022, at Clearfield United Methodist Church, 1232 Rawlinsville Rd., New Providence, PA 17560. Family and friends will be received for a viewing from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions in Gertrude's memory be made to the church at the address above. To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com