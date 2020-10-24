Gertrude M. "Nan" Huber, 98 of Pequea passed away at home on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. Born in Quarryville on May 18, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Charles F. and Emma J. Stokes Doll. She was the wife of Emanuel M. Huber who preceded her in death on May 19, 2000.
Nan was very dedicated to her family, she loved to cook and work in her yard. She had worked for the former Hess Department Store and as a cook at the former Meadow Hills Boarding Home.
Nan will be missed by her daughters, Ruth Ann, wife of Joel Hawkins of Lancaster, Jacqueline R., wife of Frank Murr of Lancaster and Bonnie S. Wolf of Pequea. She is also survived by her sons, Michael A. Huber of Manheim and Barry L., husband of Louise Huber of Dodge City, TX; 12 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, 6 great-great-grandchildren and her brother, Bisker, husband of Lee Doll of Parkton, MD. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Jennifer L. Murr.
Gert and Emanuel will be laid to rest in Colemanville UM Cemetery at the convenience of their family. Memorial remembrances may be made in Gert's memory to Hospice & Community Care.
Cremation Services
Conestoga & Lancaster
