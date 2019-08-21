Gertrude J. "Trudy" Gutshall, 85, of Elizabethtown, entered into the loving arms of Jesus, on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Masonic Villages with her family by her side. Born in Wellsboro, PA, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Hulda (Baumann) Kroll. Trudy was the wife of Leroy Gutshall with whom she celebrated 63 years of marriage this past November 5th.
Trudy was a graduate of Wellsboro High School class of 1952. She retired from PA National Insurance as a manager in computer operations. An active member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Bainbridge, Trudy was past president of the Mary Martha Group. She organized the senior citizens breakfasts and the mother/daughter and father/son banquets. Trudy always made sure the veterans were honored and made it a special day. A generous, loving person, she took time to check in with friends. Trudy would send personal notes and cards to comfort those in need.
Trudy is survived by three sisters, Elsie Bell of Wellsboro, Jean Green of Mansfield and Jane Raber, wife of Don of Camp Hill; a sister-in-law, Donna Kroll of Covington; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two brothers, Merle and Samuel Kroll; a sister, Evelyn Kroll; a brother-in-law, Manford Bell; and a sister-in-law, Freddy Kroll.
A funeral service honoring Trudy's life will be held at St. Luke's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 106 North 2nd Street, Bainbridge on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11 AM. Family and friends will be received at the church before the service from 9:30 AM to 11 AM. Interment will follow at Bainbridge Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 106 North 2nd Street, Bainbridge, PA 17502. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com