Gertrude "Gertie" C. (Cirotti) Tucker, 98, of Lancaster, formerly of Cheltenham, passed away on Friday, February 17, 2023 at St. Anne's Retirement Community. Born in Philadelphia, PA she was the daughter of the late Helen (Iacone) and Daniel Cirotti. She was the beloved wife to George C. Tucker, who passed in 2002.
Gertrude was a graduate of John W. Hallahan High School. She received her BS in Pharmacy from the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy & Science where she met her husband also attending.Prior to retirement from Shuman Drug Stores, Gertrude worked as a pharmacist.
Gertrude enjoyed keeping in touch with her lifelong friends. Gertrude's family was one of the founding families at St. Joseph Parish in Cheltenham where she was involved in Sodality, starting the bowling league, card club and planning many parish trips. She currently attended St. Leo the Great Catholic Church and St. Anne's Church. She was active with her children, even serving as a Cub Scout Den Leader and a Brownie Troop leader. She also served as a Band/Drill Team Mother at Cardinal Dougherty High School.
Gertrude is survived by her children Dr. Richard Tucker husband of Linda of Mt. Laurel, NJ and Trudy Stack wife of Michael J. of Lancaster, PA; 9 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren; her sisters Nancy Cicione of West Chester and Rita Spinelli of Media as well as many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her siblings Dr. Jospeh Cirroti and Aida Whalon.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 2427 Marietta Avenue, Lancaster, PA 17601. Family and friends will be received from 10 AM until the time of service. Interment will be held at 11 AM on Monday, February 27, 2023 at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 3301 Cheltenham Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19150.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org.
