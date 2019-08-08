Gerson "Shorty" Gracia, 60, of Lancaster, died unexpectedly on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at his home of natural causes.
Gerson, also known to loved ones as "Shorty," was born in San German, Puerto Rico on September 28, 1958. He was the son of the late Jacinto Gracia and Julia Vargas Santiago. He lived with Debbie Texidor Smith; best friend, former wife and care taker who lovingly cared for him until his passing.
Gerson was a loving Uncle and Great-Uncle to many. He was often referred to as "my favorite Uncle," and he had a great sense of humor and a deep love for God and his family. He enjoyed tinkering with cars, car shows and antiquing; but most of all spending time with family and friends.
"Shorty" will be lovingly missed by three brothers: Milton Gracia, husband of Migdalia, Angel Gracia, husband of Aida, and Javier Ortiz, husband of Mariceli; four sisters: Sonia Gracia, Blanca Gracia, Maria Gracia and Migdalia, wife of Luis Medina. He was preceded in death by a brother, E. Ivan Gracia, and a sister, Gladys Ortiz.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral from Iglesia Puerta de Refugio (The Door of Refuge Church), 220 West King Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Saturday morning, August 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. There will be a viewing held at the church on Friday evening between 6:00-8:00 p.m. and also on Saturday morning between 10:00-11:00 a.m. Interment will be held in the Mellinger's Mennonite Cemetery, Lancaster, PA.
