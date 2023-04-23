Gerrylynn Kirsch Geyer, 50, of Columbia passed away on April 18, 2023. She was born in Trenton, NJ to Gerry and Carol Kirsch. Gerrylynn was a graduate of Red Land High School with the Class of 1990 and attended Harrisburg Area Community College. She was outgoing and always had a smile on her face. Gerrylynn enjoyed reading and dancing and was currently taking tango lessons. She was also working on her pilot's license. Gerrylynn adored her family and treasured spending time with them. She was a faithful parishioner of St. Peter Catholic Church in Columbia.
Gerrylynn leaves behind her husband Christopher Geyer of Columbia; her children, Kierdan Dively, companion of Ethan Spies of Bainbridge, Zoey Geyer of Columbia, Gavin Geyer of Columbia; her parents, Gerry and Carol Kirsch of Etters; three sisters, Lorrie, wife of Justin Bard of Brunswick, MD, Leah, wife of Scot Brown of York, Kelley, wife of Wade Crider of Pittsburgh, PA; eight nieces and nephews, Xavier, Quinn, Jaxon, Brooklyn, Sydney, Logan, Tyler, Gavin; her feline companions and many friends.
A memorial mass for Gerrylynn will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 27, 2023 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 121 S. 2nd St., Columbia, PA 17512. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville