Gerry Michael, 81, of Leola, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Dec. 1, 2021. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late William and Mary Houck Hoffman. She was the loving wife of Clyde E. Michael Jr. who died in 1996.
Years ago she had worked for Schick and Hamilton Watch. An active volunteer at Leola U. Methodist and Hospice, she enjoyed cooking, gardening, flowers and swimming at Leola Pool. Her greatest joy was her family and her sidekick, KiKi.
She will be lovingly missed by: her daughters, Sherri (Harry) Kuhns, Willow St., Denise Lefever, Lancaster; three grandchildren, Karl (Tara) Lefever III, Krissy Kuhns, Nikki (DJ) Waynick; siblings, Warren Hoffman, Ginny Michael, Helen Greener, Sylvia Beichler, Mary Lee Oster, Barb Miller. Preceded by: siblings, Dalton and Jason Hoffman, Betty Lou Styer.
Memorial Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at the Leola United Methodist Church, 7 W. Main St., Leola, PA 17540 with greeting time an hour before service. Private Interment: Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. Memorials welcomed to: the Love Fund of Leola UM Church c/o the above address.
Furman’s – Leola
