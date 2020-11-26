On Monday, November 23, 2020, Gerry A. Dornes, saw Jesus' hand reach out and she grasped it to see her faith come true. She is now with her late husband Kenneth E. Dornes and family members and friends.
Gerry is survived by her son, Andrew (Dawn) Dornes; her brother, Daniel (Lois) Ecenrode; nieces, nephews and cousins.
She attended Grace EC Church, Ephrata and was a waitress for the Akron Restaurant for 34 years and later for the Cloister Restaurant.
"My last breath on earth=first breath in Heaven. Hope to see you on the other side."
A viewing will be held on Monday, November 30, 2020 from 5 to 8PM at the Christian Fellowship Church, 758 Spruce Road, New Holland. An additional viewing will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 10 to 11 AM at the church followed by funeral services at 11 AM. Interment will take place in the Bergstrasse Lutheran Cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers.
If desired, memorial contributions in Gerry's memory may be made to her church, Grace EC Church, 131 Terrace Avenue, Ephrata, PA, 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »