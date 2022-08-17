Geri A. Gray, 82, of Lititz passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, August 14, 2022. Born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she was the daughter of the late Willard and Adeline Schulteis. She was the beloved wife of Larry Gray, Sr., and they would have celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary this March.
She brought warmth, smiles, and laughter to every gathering, and held many family roles including that of mentor, friend, and "Grams." She lived life to the absolute fullest, always wanting to make the next great memory, and enjoyed deep conversations on the latest current events and her favorite football team the Green Bay Packers. She was always ready to pour a strong cup of coffee and help solve the world's biggest issues with whomever would partake. Above all else, she laid a strong foundation that others will build upon for generations to come.
Her passions were many and included an unparalleled love for animals, especially those that were left behind and in need of adoption. She found great joy with giving back to the community and made frequent donations to local charities and contributed to a wide range of philanthropic causes. More than anything, she cherished and was immensely proud of her entire family and was everyone's biggest supporter and advocate.
Surviving in addition to her husband are four children: Lori Gray wife of Ale Gray, Susan Swan wife of Kim Swan, Michael Gray husband of Tina Gray and Larry Gray, Jr., husband of Tricia Gray; twelve grandchildren: Amy, Erin, Molly, Alicia, Adam, Manon, Brittany, Alex, Savannah, Cameron, Matthew and Taylor; eight great-grandchildren: Willow, Avery, Demani, Isaac, Demaya, Margot, Ivan, Sophie and brother-in-law Lyle Gray husband of Dianne Gray.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 PM on Thursday, August 18, 2022 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr., Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike., Lititz, PA. Family and friends will be received from 2 PM until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Pet Pantry of Lancaster County, 26 Millersville Road, Lancaster, PA 17603 and the Water Street Mission, https://wsm.org.
