Gerhard "Gary" Gehrke, 80, of Lititz, PA passed away on January 13th with his wife Marcie Van Splinter by his side. Born in Chicago, IL he was the son of the late Gerhard R. and Dora (Mueller) Gehrke.
Gary spent most of his working career with Velsicol Chemical in Chicago, IL and A&I Warehouse in Memphis, TN before moving to Lititz.
In his free time, he enjoyed traveling the U.S. He accomplished his goal of traveling to all 50 states in 2018. He will be remembered by those who knew him as an easygoing and caring guy who loved his family and friends and the special "Tough Street" Gang.
Gary is survived by his loving wife, daughters: Cheryl Graves (Rusty) of Huntsville, AL, Christine Riggins (Kirk) of Germantown, TN, Suzanne Mayfield (Jason) of Olive Branch, MS, Melissa Van Dyk of Ephrata and Danielle Stewart (Josh) of Lititz, 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, his sister & brothers-in law: Ruth Van Orden (Tom) of Lancaster and Steve Van Splinter (Eilene) of Richland, PA, his mother-in-law Carol Van Splinter of Pompton Lakes, NJ and 2 nieces and 2 nephews.
A viewing will be held at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz on Sunday, January 17 from 3PM-5PM. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the National MPS Society (in honor of his niece Sarah), c/o Donations, PO Box 14686, Durham, NC 27709-4686 or American Kidney Fund (in honor of cousin Jim), 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.
