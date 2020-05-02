Gerd L. Raber, age 81, formerly of Gordonville, passed away at Lancashire Hall on Thursday, April 30, 2020.
He was the husband of the late Josephine A. Bonsignore Raber, who passed away on January 6, 2019. He was born Zweibrucken, Germany, son of the late Eugene and Maria Kaeshammer Raber.
He worked as a letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service in Queens, NY, retiring in 1992 after 26 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving from 1960 to 1963. He was a great fan of the New York Rangers and the German National Men's Soccer Team.
He is survived by 2 sons: Robert J. husband of Michele Ciccone Raber of Westfield, NJ, Edward C. husband of Cynthia Haflich Raber of Elmont, NY, 5 grandchildren: Dillon, Bryan, Grace, Andrew and Tiffany Raber. He was preceded in death by a sister Eleanor Taubenberger.
Interment will be in the Memorial Gardens of Ephrata at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, Lancaster Chapter, 321 N. Market Street, Lancaster, PA 17604. shiveryfuneralhome.com
A living tribute »