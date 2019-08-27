Gerard K. Husser (Jerry) 86 of Cape Coral, FL, formerly of Manheim, PA, Lititz, PA and Advance, N.C., passed away August 2, 2019 at his daughter's home in Cape Coral, FL, following a lengthy illness with Parkinson.
Born in Hempstead, NY, he was the son of the late Gerard K. Husser and Elizabeth Hendrix Husser. He was married to the late Ruth Wade Husser for 54 years.
Surviving are his children Gerard Kenneth (Martha) Husser III, Etters, PA, David Milton (Nancy) Husser, Manheim, PA, Helen Beth (Lou) Thibault, Cape Coral, FL, James Sheldon (Lori) Husser, Wilson, NC, 5 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, 1 sister, Martha Kontos of Persia Thessalonika, Greece and 1 brother, Arnold Husser of Greensboro, NC.
Jerry graduated from Advance High School, Advance, NC, and held a bachelor's degree in Chemistry from Catawba College, Salisbury, NC. Jerry was most recently employed by the Lancaster County Career and Technology Center as a Technology Transfer Specialist, and previously retired as an engineer from Ford New Holland.
Jerry's expertise in manufacturing and automation was sought through speaking engagements by numerous organizations throughout his career. Jerry was committed in providing quality in education through the Lancaster County Career and Technology Center. He was passionate about his family, involvement in his church and his commitment to both the Lititz and Manheim Lions Clubs where he served in many positions. He was the past president in the Lititz Lions Club and he was a founder of the now famous July 4th Parade. Jerry also was a Hospice volunteer for their Annual Labor Day Auction. Jerry was a member of the Lititz United Methodist Church where he championed the design and construction of the Memorial Garden where he will be laid to rest beside his wife Ruth.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday September 8th, 2019 at 1:30 PM at The Lititz United Methodist Church. Paul Miller will preside over the Life Celebration memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to The Lititz United Methodist Church, 201 Market Street, Lititz, PA 17543