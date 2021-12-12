Gerard “Jerry” F. Pelger, 93, a fixture of downtown Lititz, passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at Moravian Manor after living a long, full life. He was born in East Petersburg to the late Edward K. Pelger and Emma M. (Steely) Pelger. Jerry loved engaging in conversation with anybody who took the time to listen. He was a rich source of information regarding who was related to whom and where they lived in the community.
Jerry worked various jobs, starting at the Ditzler Shoe Factory and ending at the Chimney Corner and General Sutter Inn. He looked forward to his retirement days where he could find his spot on Main Street to chat with all the passersby.
Surviving is one sister, Mary. E Fry, of Yardley, PA, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Charles Cooney and Edward C. Pelger Jr., and two sisters, Anne M. Nuss and A. Blanche Dracoules.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Jerry’s Memorial Service on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 1PM at Spacht-Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 127 S. Broad Street, Lititz, PA. The family will receive friends starting at 12 Noon until the time of the service at Spacht-Snyder. Those that wish to attend are invited to the Graveside Service at 10 AM Friday morning at Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 2nd Lock Rd., Lancaster, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Jerry’s memory may be made to Moravian Manor, 300 W. Lemon St., Lititz, PA 17543 where he was lovingly cared for 15 years, or to St. Paul’s E.C. Church, 2120 Main St., Lititz, PA 17543.
