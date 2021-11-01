Gerard E. “Gere” Frailey, 93, a lifelong resident of Lancaster County, passed away on Friday, October 29, 2021, at Brethren Village, Lititz. Born July 30, 1928, he was the youngest son of the late William O. and Edna (Rooney) Frailey. He was the husband of Margaret “Peggy” (McClain) Frailey, and they celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary this past June 29th. He was predeceased by his first wife, Maxine (Kiehl) Frailey, who passed in 1956.
Gere attended St. Anthony's Parochial School and Lancaster Catholic High School. He graduated with a degree in animal husbandry from Penn State University. As a boy, he delivered prescriptions for his family's drug store, Frailey Pharmacy, well known in the Lancaster area. After college he worked for poultry supply companies, traveling the East Coast. He began work for NCR in 1958 selling cash registers and scanning systems to many Lancaster County grocery stores and restaurants.
Gere's wife, children and grandchildren were the most important people in his life. He was always ready with a warm smile and big hug, an encouraging word and the code he lived by: "God knows what He's doing."
He loved gardening, hunting, crabbing, and "messing around on boats." His boats, Frailibus, were his pride and joy. He was a Commander in the Susquehanna Power Squadron and belonged to Olde Katz' Hunting Camp. A member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church, he sang bass in the choir there, and before that in the choirs at St. Anne's, Sacred Heart Church, and St. Anthony's, where his mother was choir director. He was a man of strong faith, which he lived daily.
Surviving along with his wife, Peggy, are eight children: Susan Hazipetros (John), Diane Petra (Guido), Eileen Eder (Andrew), Julia Frailey, Gerard Jr., Lisa Frailey (Andy Batchelor), Thomas (Nancy), and Maggie Lee. Also surviving are 13 grandchildren: Yianis, Andros, Noel, Eric, Stacey, Wesley, Marta, Dakota, Steven, Dan, Patrick, Brian and Erin; and eleven great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents and first wife, he was predeceased by six siblings: Bill, Jack, Dick, Milton, Betty, and Henry.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 AM on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 601 East Delp Road, Lancaster, PA, where a visitation will begin at 10 AM. Interment will be private at St. Anthony's Cemetery, Lancaster. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gere’s memory may be made to the Brethren Village Benevolent Fund, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA, 17543 or to Doctors without Borders at donate.doctorswithoutborders.org. For online condolences visit SnyderFuneralHome.com