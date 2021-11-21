Geraldine Virginia Kauffman, 102, passed away on November 15, 2021 at Mennonite Home. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Jessamine Wettig. She was married to the late Warren A. Kauffman with whom they shared 76 years of loving marriage.
Geraldine was active in gardening, flower arranging, collecting bird figurines, her favorite being hummingbirds. During her free time, she enjoyed crocheting, fishing, roller skating, chess, and pinochle (which they played for over 70 years.) After Warren retired, they traveled to Nova Scotia, Florida, and points in between. She especially loved getting together with family and friends.
Geraldine is survived by her daughter, Jessie Lehigh, Wrightsville, PA, Mick Kauffman (Linda), Portsmouth, VA, grandchildlren: Ginny Carreira (Jody), Jane Cress (Chuck), Dan Wallace (Vicky), Warren E. (Mick), Kauffman (Melissa), great-grandchildren: Carli Bechtold (Shane), Jena Painter (Thaddeus), Will Cress, Bethany Alberto (Abiel). Also, surviving are her great-great-grandchildren: Reese Moua, Mason Moua, Jase Painter, Gavin Painter, Lawson Painter, Devon Painter, Cora Cress, Cora Alberto.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by sisters: Vera Myers, Gladys (Tiny) Subers, brothers, Kenneth and Richard Wettig.
A celebration of Geraldine’s life will be held on Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Groff Event Center, formerly the Fred F. Groff Funeral Home, 234 West Orange Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. Friends are welcome to greet the family from 10:00 a.m. until the start of the service. Interment will immediately follow at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
